Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$147.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.3 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $97.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $603,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

