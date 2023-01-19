Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.69

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and traded as high as $30.48. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 13,893 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $44,613.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $44,613.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,958.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,428 shares of company stock valued at $99,895 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.