Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and $1,177.04 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

