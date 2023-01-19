Barclays Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Shares of GILD opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 71,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

