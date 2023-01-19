Barclays Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of GILD opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 71,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.