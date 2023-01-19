Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.65

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.65 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 182.86 ($2.23). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 180.94 ($2.21), with a volume of 31,061,523 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.81) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.90).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.82. The company has a market capitalization of £28.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barclays Company Profile

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.96), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($220,897.11).

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

