Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,982,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $172,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $146,334,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

