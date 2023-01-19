Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of General Motors worth $106,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

GM opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.