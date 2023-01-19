Barclays PLC Has $101.05 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Altria Group worth $101,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,244,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

MO stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

