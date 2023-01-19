Barclays PLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $187,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,899 shares of company stock worth $77,600,886. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $197.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

