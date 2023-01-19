Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.69% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $149,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $43,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.10.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $251.29 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

