Barclays PLC Purchases 101,010 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of CME Group worth $132,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CME opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.