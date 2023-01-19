Barclays PLC Purchases 133,116 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Chubb worth $176,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $220.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $230.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.41. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

