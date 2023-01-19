Barclays PLC Purchases 463,436 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $123,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 135.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.50. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

