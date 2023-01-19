Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 844,062 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 260,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $94,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

EOG stock opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

