Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

B has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

B traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 115,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,387. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,099.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 487,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 41,123 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

