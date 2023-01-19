Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.54. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

