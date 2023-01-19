Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Buys C$2,251,386.81 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth acquired 71,893 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,251,386.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 714,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,375,013.84.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.50. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.40.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.