Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,095.57 and last traded at $2,095.57. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,007.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYCBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,978.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,001.86.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

