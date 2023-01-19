Barry Canton Sells 151,530 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,497,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,685,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,596.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.7 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 19,229,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,564,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

