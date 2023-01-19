Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BASFY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Basf from €67.00 ($72.83) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Basf from €59.00 ($64.13) to €57.00 ($61.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Basf Stock Performance

BASFY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 388,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.20. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

