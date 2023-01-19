Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.77

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $12.29. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 48,595 shares changing hands.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.