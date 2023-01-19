BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 804 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

