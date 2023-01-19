BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 452,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 342,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 18,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,951. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

