BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VO stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,205. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

