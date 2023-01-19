BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 201.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

