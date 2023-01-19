BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,389,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,204 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25.

