BCGM Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Shares of SBSW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 22,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,153. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.48. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

