BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 80,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 6,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,165. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

