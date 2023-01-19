BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

