BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $183.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

