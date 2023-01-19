BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

