BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.2 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.