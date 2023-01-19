BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.15.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

