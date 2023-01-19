BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $241.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average is $227.27. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

