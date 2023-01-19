BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 2.5 %

Accenture stock opened at $277.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.17.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,324,749. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.