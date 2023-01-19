BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $23,398,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

PRU opened at $98.57 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

