BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) were up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $272.91 and last traded at $271.80. Approximately 1,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. The firm had revenue of $387.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.