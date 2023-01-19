Benchmark Begins Coverage on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

RIG stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

