Berenberg Bank Increases Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 470

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 470 ($5.74) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.70) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

ATYM opened at GBX 371 ($4.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £518.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.20. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.