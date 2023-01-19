Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 4.8%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). Approximately 6,800,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 13,038,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Bidstack Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.95. The company has a market cap of £25.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.