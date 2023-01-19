Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLRDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLRDF remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Billerud AB has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

