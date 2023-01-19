BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 67,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of BKYI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,213. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 117.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.09%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

