Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNOX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bionomics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Bionomics Price Performance

NASDAQ BNOX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 2,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

