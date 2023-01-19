Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Down 96.1% in December

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $789,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,771,025. Biora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.41.

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($50.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($37.50) by ($12.50). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

