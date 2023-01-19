BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Shares Up 6.1%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 1,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Up 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioRestorative Therapies ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.79). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 28,538.84% and a negative return on equity of 178.73%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

