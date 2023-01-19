BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial decreased their price objective on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BSGM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,543. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 380.63% and a negative net margin of 18,074.21%. As a group, analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

