BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BIVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BioVie to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

BIVI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 4,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,702. BioVie has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $147.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.49.

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioVie will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

