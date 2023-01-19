Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after buying an additional 2,818,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

