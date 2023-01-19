Bitcicoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and $1.21 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00429000 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,232.71 or 0.30112652 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.