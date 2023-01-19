Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $15.11

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $264.58 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $15.11 or 0.00072688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00212064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

